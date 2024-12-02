MWC 2014: OTP Bank Hungary, MasterCard launch OTPay m-wallet

The OTPay app will enable customers to pay bills online or allow customers to make person to person transactions.

The OTPay mobile application will be available for download for OTP Bank customers and clients of other banks. The application was developed by Cellum, a Hungary-based company group focused on providing mobile payment solutions and also a developer of a MasterCard Mobile solution.

After consumers have downloaded the OTPay application they can register several payment cards within the application including MasterCard, Maestro and other payment brands. Cardholders can use their mobile device to manage transactions. During check-out, card details will be applied automatically and other relevant information such as delivery address can also be selected. Following this step the cardholder is directed back to the merchant page to place the order. Confirmation of the payment will be received automatically.