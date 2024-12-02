MWC 2014: MasterCard to acquire C-SAM

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected in the first quarter of this year.

C-SAM has powered a number of commercial mobile payments services in India, Japan (DNP), Mexico, Singapore (Starhub), the US (ISIS) and Vietnam. The C-SAM platform also supports customer-specific offers, loyalty incentives, banking, bill-pay options and non-financial secure transactions. C-SAM’s on-device application and back-end infrastructure is set to aid development efforts to enable consumers to use MasterPass both in-store and online across multiple communications technologies, including NFC, QR/barcodes and remote checkout.

In recent news, MasterCard has unveiled a specification that leverages Host Card Emulation (HCE) for secure near field communication (NFC) payment transactions.