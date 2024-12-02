MWC 2014: MasterCard launches MasterPass in-app payments solution

MasterPass in-app payments solution eliminates the need to store payment card credentials across numerous mobile apps.

First app providers that will use their in-app purchasing functionalities with MasterPass include Forbes Digital Commerce, Fat Zebra, MLB Advanced Media, NoQ, Starbucks Australia and Shaw Theatres Singapore.

MasterPass in-app payments will be made available to developers and merchants beginning with Q2 2014.

In recent news, MasterCard has unveiled that it will publish a specification that leverages Host Card Emulation (HCE) for near field communication (NFC) payment transactions.