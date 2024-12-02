MWC 2014: C-SAM, HyperSoft, KDDI to develop NFC, barcode-based coupon services

The application is set to allow for near field communication (NFC) and barcode-based coupon redemption.

The “Salon de Wallet” app is based on C-SAM’s mobile transaction platform (MTP) and is fully integrated into HyperSoft’s point-of-sale (POS) system, serving approximately 7.5 million customers in around 2,200 beauty salons in Japan. For the new NFC- and barcode-based coupon service, KDDI adds its Trusted Service Management (TSM) solution and NFC mobile technologies. HyperSoft is set to promote the coupon services to the beauty salons with C-SAM, and DNP provides the NFC reader/writers to the beauty salons through HyperSoft.

In recent news, MasterCard has unveiled that it has entered into an agreement to acquire C-SAM, a provider of secure mobile transactions technology offering a range of mobile-based applications for financial institutions, retailers and mobile network operators that incorporate near field communication (NFC), quick response (QR), online, remote, coupons.