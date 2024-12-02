MWC 2014: Barclaycard to launch mPOS solution

Incorporating a PIN entry device which attaches to a smartphone or tablet, Barclaycard Anywhere solution uses a purpose-built app to accept card payments from UK locations using chip and PIN technology.

Payments made using this device are processed through the Barclaycard app using a 3G or WiFi connection. Customers will receive their receipt by email or text.

Barclaycard Anywhere, supported by PayLiquid, Barclaycard’s delivery partner, will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress which runs from 24 – 27 February.