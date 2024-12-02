MWC 2014: Asian telecom operators form NFC alliance

The Asia NFC Alliance plans to extend the service coverage of these mobile operators from within a country to the whole Asian region and furthermore to provide global mobile NFC services across industries, including transportation, retail, finance, tourism and others. Subscribers are set to be able to access NFC applications across national borders, whether in Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea or other countries in the future.

In December 2013, HKT has partnered with banking consortium JETCO to expand NFC-based mobile payments services.