mWallet Semble announces closing down in New Zealand

The company is jointly owned by Paymark, 2degrees, Vodafone and Spark and signed up New Zealand banks ASB and BNZ for its launch in March 2015. Those using the service to make public transport payments through Snapper will be able to continue using Semble, but without the mobile payment function.

Starting with 15th of July, users won’t be able to request any new cards in Semble and their existing cards will not renew if they expire. If they have an active card in their wallet, they can continue to use this until advised otherwise by their card provider.

Even if the users ‘bank has cancelled their cards in its systems by the end of August 2016, this may not be reflected in customers’ wallet. The bank is in control of whether a payment can process from Semble and can close all Semble versions of customers’ cards in their systems by the end of August 2016.

Though discontinuing the current payments service, Semble remains committed to creating other new services. Semble was created in April 2012 under the TSM NZ brand. It was rebranded with a consumer-friendly name in October 2014. Semble added Snapper public transport payments to its mobile wallet in July 2015.