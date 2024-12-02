MVB partners TAF mobile and DIMOCO to launch easy.GO app

The easy.GO mobile app is a TAF mobile and DIMOCO company product and can be downloaded for free in most mobile operating systems, including iOS (iPhone), Android and Blackberry. German travellers can experience, starting with the 1st of august 2016, a quick and easy way of making cashless ticket purchases for the entire marego network and obtain information about connections using a smartphone with the help of easy.GO.

In addition to mobile tickets, the easy.GO app for bus and rail travel also supplies timetable information with real-time data and a location function. The price of the ticket is charged to the customers mobile phone invoice or deducted from the prepaid credit. There is no need for a credit card or registration.

The app is also useful for those who do not know the area: thanks to its location function, passengers are shown where to find the closest bus or tram stops. Then the bus stop monitor can be used to call up the departure times of the selected method of transport and routes. Routes can also be planned via the integrated timetable information facility. The data is provided by MVBs operational control system so that variations to the timetable can be displayed on the app. Information in the MVBs familiar disruption alert system can also be displayed.

easy.GO can be used without prior registration or an account using iOS, BlackBerry and Android-based smartphones and is available from 1 August 2016 to download from the app stores or at www.mvb-easygo.de.