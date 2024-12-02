















As per the information detailed in the press release, Mutual Trust Bank intends to introduce biometric payment cards in a bid to support its ongoing commitment to sustainability and security. The bank focuses on providing improved solutions, with its digital banking approach contributing to Bangladesh’s economic expansion, while also delivering financial support and inclusion.As a private commercial bank, MTB's current network includes 119 branches and 33 sub-branches, 200 agent banking centres, 18 kiosks, 310 ATMS, as well as 3,200 POS machines located in commercial, urban, and rural areas. The bank provides fully integrated real-time online banking services, internet, and SMS banking to its customers, via a team of relationship managers and alternate delivery channels (ADC). Moreover, IDEX Biometrics offers authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Through its solutions, the company intends to bring security, efficiency, and convenience globally. IDEX Biometrics enters collaborations with card manufacturers and technology companies to offer its solutions to the market.

Mutual Trust Bank’s development strategy

By launching biometric payment cards, equipped with fingerprint sensors, Mutual Trust Bank aims to provide increased security by linking the cardholder’s identity to each transaction. According to the bank’s officials, introducing contactless biometric payment cards aligns with MTB’s strategy of offering secure and convenient payment solutions to its growing customer base. With these cards, the bank expects to attract additional customers and increase card usage among existing customers, whilst delivering financial empowerment to individuals in Bangladesh.



Furthermore, representatives from IDEX Biometrics underlined that the company aims to continue its strategic focus on growth markets across Asia, providing biometric payments in Bangladesh. By working together, both IDEX Biometrics and MTB intend to advance the customer experience and provide them with convenient and efficient payments. Additionally, the two companies plan to deliver secure and user-centric to customers, meeting their lifestyles and financial requirements.