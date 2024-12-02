Musto joins forces with Borderlinx for global cross-border commerce

Under the terms of the deal, via its Global eCommerce Solutions, Borderlinx will support the Musto brands plans for cross-border sales. As part of the Borderlinx Global eCommerce Solutions service, Musto customers can be clear about the total cost of shopping and shipping cross-border before making their purchase. Total cost calculations, as well as payment and delivery requirements can all be completed via the musto.com website. This ensures customers know total costs in advance and only need a single set of payment and delivery information, which they receive from Musto at time of purchase. The initial agreement enabled Musto to ship from the UK to the US and Canada. Plans are already underway to expand delivery destinations to over 40 countries, which are all supported by Borderlinx.

Borderlinx Global eCommerce Solutions provides retailers with a service to ship electronics, fashion, home furnishings and other items to countries outside the US.