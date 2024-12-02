







As detailed in the official press release, Muse introduced musePay, its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) integration with Xero, a global small business platform, with the move being supported by Allianz Trade, a provider of trade credit insurance and a participant in surety, collections, structured trade credit, and political risk.By integrating musePay and Xero, the two companies intend to ensure that businesses can improve how they manage their finances. The integration is set to offer additional payment methods, with the BNPL service allowing them to develop bespoke repayment plans that fit their cash flow needs. The collaboration with Allianz Trade enables Muse Finance to provide businesses and their users with more financial tools to enhance the convenience and security of their lives.

More information on the announcement

At the time of the announcement, musePay and its integration with Allianz insurance is one of the first BNPL products to feature directly onto the Xero invoicing system. Through this, business customers that leverage musePay receive an insurance feature that can cover the payment if the seller company shuts down. Some of musePay’s capabilities include:

Simplified payment processing with businesses being able to provide musePay’s BNPL option to customers when raising an invoice with Xero;

Risk management via Allianz Trade, which is set to offer credit insurance for receivables, with musePay delivering increased security and protection against financial risks for businesses and customers;

Real-time reporting and financial data within Xero, allowing businesses to optimise cash flow management and make informed decisions;

Customisable options, as musePay plans can be tailored to a business's specific requirements and needs;

Customer support from both Muse Finance and Allianz Trade.

According to Muse Finance’s officials, the integration of musePay with Xero, which offers businesses a BNPL solution supported by Allianz Trade’s knowledge of trade credit insurance, assists the company’s commitment to providing improved financial tools that advance growth and financial wellness. Additionally, representatives from Allianz Trade highlighted that one of the company’s long-term objectives has been to support the growing B2B ecommerce space and the current move enables it to work towards achieving this goal.



Furthermore, the integration with Xero and leveraging the Allianz Trade pay solution enables Muse Finance to advance its allegiance to enhancing the overall financial landscape by making it more accessible, secure, and efficient for businesses and consumers.