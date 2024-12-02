MultiSafepay includes MyBank to its payment methods portfolio

With MyBank, merchants will have several advantages, including irrevocable payments with instantaneous confirmation, minimised fraud-related risks and 100% automatic reconciliation. With a network of banks and PSPs counting over 250 participants, MyBank offers payments that take place directly in the customers’ online banking environment, with no maximum transaction amount limit, via a fully pre-filled and non-editable wire transfer, enabling cost-efficiency and overall process optimisation.









Keeping users' identity private while transacting

Through this integration, MultiSafepay allows merchants to attract users who are reluctant to share their data with third parties or are looking for alternative payment methods to credit cards. Concerning the user experience, both consumers and business users will benefit from a swift and secure payment method that has always been at the forefront of transaction security and identity protection. Furthermore, with its simplicity of use, MyBank is easily embraced even by users less adept at using technology.

One more advantage for MultiSafepay merchants is that MyBank can be activated instantly through their platform, with no waiting times or checks required.

According to officials from MultiSafepay, the integration of MyBank allows them to expand and further diversify their payment method mix with a fully trusted and efficient solution. Moreover, it helps them better meet Italy’s customer needs, where MultiSafepay is seeing exponential growth and, at the same time, support the internationalisation strategy of foreign businesses wishing to expand into the Italian market.

More than 36% of users do not finalise their purchase if their preferred payment option is not available, as per the press release. Thanks to the integration of MyBank, customers can expand their opportunities with an account-to-account payment method, which is able to streamline people’s life and meet market evolution expectations.