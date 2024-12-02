Multinational Swiss bank deploys Veridium identity verification platform

Veridium is a provider of identity and access management software with a focus on biometrics.The company’s single-step, multi-factor biometric authentication will be deployed to authenticate users without the use of passwords, tokens or swipe cards to connect to Microsoft Active Directory and Citrix environments. The company’s software-only biometric authentication platform will be deployed to protect the company’s workforce. Regardless of where employees log in, they will have the same, simple, log-on experience: their username and biometrics.

VeridiumID’s Active Directory integration module, verified as Citrix Ready, integrates into Citrix StoreFront, NetScaler, ShareFile and Citrix Cloud environments, boosting security when authenticating against both Active Directory and Microsoft Azure, minimizing the risks of compromised credentials.