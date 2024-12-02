MUFG Bank deploys Nok Nok Labs biometric authentication suite

With this suite, MUFG Bank’s customers have access to a range of new biometric authentication options for their mobile devices. The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments, having the goal to deliver a future-proof and standards-based authentication solution.

Now MUFG Bank customers who use the internet banking service are able to execute banking transactions faster and with strong security using global authentication-standards. The banks financial services customers can authenticate to their mobile banking application using any biometrics on their iOS and Android devices.