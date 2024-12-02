MuchBetter partners The Stars Group for iGaming payment solutions

MuchBetter is now available as an option to The Stars Group’s active customers in selected markets and on selected brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, and Full Tilt, through the MuchBetter payment app, which is available to download for iOS and Android devices.

MuchBetter provides consumers with an e-wallet that protects their information through device pairing, touch ID, dynamic security codes, and a transaction review system that ensures only legitimate payments are approved to be processed.

The payment service was engineered to comply with the recent and evolving regulatory environment for online gaming providers and features a transparent approach to data and use of open APIs.

For more information about MuchBetter, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.