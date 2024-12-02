MuchBetter launches Bank-in-a-box fully managed solution

Bank-in-a-box enables organisations to launch branded production wallets quickly, letting them take control of their users’ payments experience and get to market faster with a compliant and low-cost financial product.

The white-labelled payments service lets end-users make online and offline payments with just their phone and fingerprint. It is aimed at verticals such as gaming, travel and retail, all of which are trying to cut time to market and keep costs low. MuchBetter helps these businesses achieve this differentiation via a payment experience in-app, online and in-store (via MuchBetter-powered cards and payments wearables).

MuchBetters white label solution is iOS and Android compatible, is fully cloud hosted, highly scalable and offers a number of deposit and withdrawal methods including cryptocurrency. MuchBetter’s patent pending dynamic CVV technology also enables Bank-in-a-box clients to create theft/loss proof debit or credit cards.

All MuchBetter cards have dynamic CVV codes which are generated within the app, not shown on the physical card, meaning cards cannot be used by anyone other than the account owner if they are lost, cloned or stolen.

The Bank-in-a-box solution partners with a number of service providers including Wirecard, GPS and Digiseq. The solution also comes with a back-office and fraud management system.

