MuchBetter integrates with Mastercard's Pay By Bank

Pay by Bank app is a new online checkout option from Mastercard that lets users pay for goods and services in real-time using the banking app on their phone across online and in-store purchases.

MuchBetter, operated by MIR Limited, is an FCA-licensed and regulated e-money issuer and a payments application for iGaming.

The introduction of Pay By Bank will boost MuchBetter’s array of more than 30 deposit options today, which includes card payments, bank transfers and cash. Pay By Bank was chosen by MuchBetter as a good match for its mobile-first approach to payments and is expected to be popular among UK users in particular.

MuchBetter today has more than 300,000 users and hundreds of merchant partners. It is a partner of West Ham United FC, the payment app behind the new smartshirt brand, CashCuff, as well being used by household brands like PokerStars, Betway and Paddy Power Betfair.



