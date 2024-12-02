MTS rolls out MTS Money Wallet

The new service combines all payments tools on one platform - electronic wallet, bank cards, and customers mobile account balances. Not just a payment system, MTS Money Wallet is a hub for all of MTSs financial services.

MTS clients got an option to make payments and money transfers from the e-wallet through a smartphone or MTS website. There is no need to open a bank account or issue a bank card. Users are able to access the MTS Money Wallet through the iOS and Android apps or the MTS Money Wallet website. The service is available for both individuals and businesses.

Once signed up to the service, MTS Money Wallet customers will have access to their platform, where they can add payment cards to their wallet. Customers will then be able to make purchases online and transfer funds from MTS Money Wallet without having to re-enter their bank details each time. The interface also makes it easy to check wallet balances. The issuer of electronic money is MTS Bank.