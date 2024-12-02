MTN teams up with Skrill for extended mobile money service

The service, dubbed ‘Pay by Skrill’ will be first available to MTN Mobile Money users in Ivory Coast and Rwanda. After Ivory Coast and Rwanda, the service will be extended to Benin and Uganda, with other markets to follow.

To transact using mobile money, MTN customers do not have to open a Skrill account. Users can simply go to the website of a Skrill merchant, select a purchase and choose the option to ‘Pay by Skrill’.

Skrill’s worldwide payment network offers businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies. There is no additional cost or charge for MTN Mobile Money payment when making purchases via a Skrill merchant website.

As of June 2014, MTN Mobile Money had over 18.4 million customers in 15 countries. The service enables users to perform local and international money transfers, make utility payments and purchases.

In recent news, Skrill has launched the Global Payment Suite for merchants.