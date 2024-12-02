MTN Rwanda partners Tele10 for mobile money payment of TV subscriptions

In order to use the service customers need to have a DStv, Canal+ or GOtv account and be a registered MTN Mobile Money customer.

Tele10 holds the dealership of DStv, Canal+ and GOtv in Rwanda. Earlier, the service was available for MTN subscribers only to pay StarTimes subscription using the platform.

In recent news, Africa Internet Holding (AIH) has entered a partnership with MTN to provide services both online and on mobile to e-commerce retailer Jumia customers in Ivory Coast.