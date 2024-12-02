MTN Mobile Money accepted for payment on Jumia in Ivory Coast

Under the terms of the agreement, Jumia customers across Ivory Coast are set to be able to pay for their purchases with MTN’s Mobile Money, as well as access offers and discounts.

Furthermore, Jumia is setting up a ‘Jumia Corner’ in MTN branches across the region to reach out to its customers locally and assist them in making online purchases.

E-commerce retailer Jumia is a Rocket Internet’s e-commerce flagship in Africa.

In recent news, MTN and mobile commerce services provider Airtel Money have entered a partnership with Vivo Energy, a company that distributes Shell products, to extend services to their customer bases in 16 African markets.