



Through this collaboration, Network International, which currently has a footprint across over 50 countries and serves more than 250 financial institutions, is set to deliver its capabilities to improve MTN Fintech’s mobile services and offer more value to stakeholders and customers across Africa.











The agreement with Network International comes a year after MTN Group Fintech teamed up with Mastercard to equip African individuals and businesses with digital tools through secure mobile payments. The collaboration was set to utilise Mastercard’s technology and capabilities to assist MTN’s objective of establishing itself as Africa’s main fintech platform for merchants and consumers. Additionally, the move intended to positively impact 13 African markets, including Benin, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Republic of Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia.





Network International and MTN’s plans

As part of their collaboration, MTN Group Fintech and Network International intended to launch card issuance products across the markets in which the former operates, starting with Rwanda, which is, at the time of writing, already operational. Moving forward, the two companies aim to cover Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. Network International is set to offer a range of services, including transaction processing, card management, and online fraud prevention. Also, the partnership focuses on facilitating a simplified experience, accessing both traditional mobile services and digital payment solutions for MTN Fintech users.

Moreover, commenting on the news, representatives from Network International mentioned that the alliance with MTN Group Fintech supports their company’s development strategy for its outsourced payment services in Africa. At the same time, the move underlines Network International’s ability to serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) through its processing solutions and its commitment to the African region. MTN Group Fintech highlighted that the partnership with Network International can also assist in scaling financial inclusion while allowing customers to actively engage in the global economy.