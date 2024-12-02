MTN Ghana launches mobile money school fees payment service

The service enables parents to pay their wards’ fees from home or office without having to go to the school.

The technology also provides schools with an enhanced platform to be able to monitor all transactions that have happened and be able to get the funds settled at their preferred bank accounts.

There are 30 Senior High Schools (SHSs) and three tertiary institutions that have enrolled onto the School Fees Platform, according to the source.

In February 2014, MTN Ghana and African financial institution Ecobank partnered to extend cardless ATM services to Ecobank ATMs across Ghana.