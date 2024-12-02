MTN, Ecobank extends cardless mobile money ATM services

Under the agreement, MTN Mobile Money subscribers are able to withdraw money from Ecobank ATMs without having a card.

To access the service, subscribers need to dial a number on their phone and generate a token for the withdrawal. The token number is then used to withdraw the money at any Ecobank ATM in Ghana. Each token generated can only be used once.

MTN Mobile Money has approximately 2 million customers. The service can be accessed in all MTN branch offices, Ecobank and other partner bank branches and around 8,000 other merchant points across the country.

In recent news, MTN Nigeria has partnered with Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), a pan-African Information and Communications Technology company, to launch the MTN XaaS platform, an e-commerce solution designed for microfinance, savings and loans, cooperative and other small scale financial institutions.