Mswipe Technologies expands to UAE and launches uTap with etisalat

Mswipe’s credibility combined with etisalat by e&’s strong telecom brand presence in the UAE aims to drive growth to help businesses manage payments and streamline business operations.











Omnichannel payment solutions are offered by Mswipe's uTap to merchants in several industries. They provide modern point-of-sale (POS) terminals that accept card payments both offline and online, as well as business management software and automation solutions, all of which are intended to support the operations of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs).

Executives from Mswipe said that through this strategic partnership, they are committed to leveraging their technology platform to serve diverse markets and offer a seamless payment ecosystem to their merchant partners. Their focus is on delivering frictionless payment solutions that drive growth for businesses in emerging markets. This partnership enables them to expand their reach and introduce their innovative product portfolio to new territories, further driving growth.

In response to the launch, etisalat's representatives expressed their satisfaction with uTap, a payment solution aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing business efficiency. The introduction of uTap presents an exciting opportunity for SMBs to adopt cutting-edge digital payment solutions, powered by Mswipe Technologies, a prominent payment solutions provider in India. The objective is to offer businesses an all-in-one, fully integrated business and payment management solution, eliminating the requirement for multiple vendors and providing a seamless experience.





Payment solutions for merchants with customisation options and value-added services

uTap will help merchants accept payments, both offline and online, at affordable rates. With uTap, businesses can securely collect and process payments while seamlessly integrating with existing processes. The solution offers a range of hardware options, including point-of-sale (POS) payment terminals, barcode scanners and cash drawers, and managed services such as third-party integration, maintenance, and repairs.

By extending a variety of value-added services like Cloud Pay, Table Management, and Customer Management, the collaboration enables companies to increase operational effectiveness. Businesses can quickly resolve any issues as they emerge thanks to etisalat by e&'s availability of round-the-clock digital support and on-site assistance. uTap guarantees immediate transactions with seamless payment processing and has a 99.99% uptime guarantee, as per the press release.

The uTap packages are developed to provide businesses with cost-effective payment acceptance solutions for as low as USD 13.6 per month with no upfront costs. The plans allow companies to choose the features that best suit their needs and budget. With uTap, businesses can also customise their payment solutions and optimise their operations for greater efficiency and growth.