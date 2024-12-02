MRI Software, KeyBank partner to automate payments

The new solution will enable real estate owners and operators eliminate paper cheques, optimise vendor payments, and streamline reconciliation. It will be a complementary service to MRI Vendor Pay, MRI Software’s existing payment automation solution. Both will allow clients to automate payments through KeyTotal Pay or MRI Vendor Pay.

As a part of the agreement, post-payment activity and vendor engagement will be shifted to KeyBank, while information reporting and research will be placed within MRI’s financial management software.