MRCs industry awards open for nominations

The MRC is now accepting nominations for the METAwards and Merchant Spotlight Award from both members and non-members. The METAwards and Merchant Spotlight Award honors those companies that showcase innovation and excellence within ecommerce payments and fraud.

METAwards are presented to solution providers in both the start-up and established company categories whose creative innovations and advanced technologies have contributed to the commercial and operational success of merchants with an ecommerce platform. All global solution providers, third-party vendors, card brands, processors and acquirers are eligible to submit a nomination for the METAwards. A secret panel of members will review all submissions and select the top three finalists in each category. METAward winners will be selected through live voting at MRC Vegas, 26 March.

The Merchant Spotlight celebrates those merchants that go above and beyond to provide a seamless transaction for their customer with minimal fraud threats. Previous winners have demonstrated innovative fraud systems which were implemented in a cross-functional environment and payment acceptance successes during a global expansion. A winner is picked by an anonymous group of members and will be announced in early March, prior to MRC Vegas, 23-26 March.

“The METAwards and Merchant Spotlight Award creates healthy competition and, overall, continues to push the limits of online consumer security and coherent payment processing,” said Danielle Nagao, MRC Chief Executive Officer. “The MRC drives our membership to participate in these awards to advance not only their internal operations but also industry standards.”

Each METAward finalist and Merchant Spotlight Winner will be invited to present to more than 1,400 attendees at MRC Vegas. For more information or to apply for the 2014 METAwards or Merchant Spotlight Award, visit vegas.mrcevents.org.

The MRC is the foremost global not for profit organization that fully supports and promotes operational excellence for fraud, payments and risk professionals within ecommerce. MRC members report 45% less revenue loss due to fraud than non-members. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the MRC’s European office is located in Madrid, Spain. Learn more at www.merchantriskcouncil.org.

