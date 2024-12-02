MRC welcomes Una Dillon as Managing Director of Europe

Dillon will provide overall leadership of the MRCs European operations including business development, member recruitment, program and educational development and strategic management. Based in Dublin Ireland, she reports to Danielle Nagao, CEO of the MRC.

Dillon has over 15 years of experience in financial services, payment card scheme strategy, European policy and membership associations. Her experience includes the Head of Card Services at The Irish Payment Services Organisation (IPSO), General Manager of Laser Card Services (Irish national debit card scheme), Board Director of the European ATM Security Team (EAST) and participant in numerous EPC (European Payments Council) working groups.

I very much look forward to joining the MRC, contributing to an association dedicated to advancing merchant education, developing fraud prevention and payment initiatives and connecting professionals to mitigate risk and build online security. MRC Europe is rapidly developing and I am delighted to lead and direct European operations, strategy and initiatives for continued growth and success, says Úna Dillon.