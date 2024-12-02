MRC Now Accepting 2016 METAward nominations

Up to December 2015, the MRC is accepting nominations for their 2016 METAwards, MRC Emerging Technology Awards, in which winners will be selected at MRC Vegas 2016 at the Aria Resort and Casino March 7-10. The METAwards honor solution providers in both the start-up (under 3 years) and established (over 3 years) categories whose creative innovations and advanced technologies have contributed to the commercial and operational success of eCommerce merchants.

For 2015, the MRC is offering the winner of the start-up category a free year of MRC membership, a USD 15,000 value. The winner of the established category will receive sponsorship rights of the 2017 METAwards presentation including valuable stage time during the general conference. Each year, the MRC selects a unique panel of industry experts to review the METAward submissions and determine finalists in the start-up and established categories. The METAward finalists are invited to present their products at MRC Vegas 2016 where attendees will vote on a winner in each group.

The MRC invites global solution providers, third-party vendors, card brands, processors and acquirers to submit nominations for the 2016 METAwards. Developments may include: measuring, monitoring or mitigating card-not-present fraud, advancing data security, improving online payments acceptance and processes, etc.