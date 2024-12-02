MRC elects regional Advisory Boards

The new members include fraud and payments professionals from merchants and service provider companies, including CardinalCommerce, Epoch, Experian – 41st Parameter, GoPro, Groupon, Odigeo, Ticketmaster and TravelPlanet24.

The MRC’s regional boards are designed to address the emerging risks and the questions of its contingency within their respective geographic areas.

MRCs membership brings together a group of senior professionals from key online and multi-channel merchants, solution providers, law enforcement agencies, issuers and credit card brands, all committed to making ecommerce more safe, efficient and profitable. Members of the MRC Advisory Boards represent a broad cross-section of its members.

The MRC is a not-for-profit, global forum for ecommerce fraud and payments professionals. With its vision, “Making Commerce Safe and Profitable Everywhere”, the MRC provides proprietary education and training, advocacy, as well as a forum for timely and relevant discussions. Today, membership includes nearly 400 merchant companies, more than 60 category solution providers, including the major card brands, and 1,500 professionals.