MRC appoints global executive as new CEO

Joe is an innovative leader with proven results in strategy, marketing, business development and operations. The majority of his career has been spent in wireless/mobility and he has worked globally from Helsinki, Finland to Taipei, Taiwan. Most recently, Joe was the CEO of CSL, a subsidiary of Telstra, in Hong Kong. Previously, Joe held positions as the executive vice president of 3SNetworks, vice president and global head at Nokia Siemens Networks and COO and interim CFO at Singlestep Technologies. Joe has also served in senior executive positions at AT&T Wireless, Far Eastone Telecommunications, PrimeCo Personal Communications and EuroTel Praha.

The MRC is the global not for profit organization that supports and promotes operational excellence for fraud, payments and risk professionals within ecommerce. Membership includes nearly 400 of the world’s most prominent merchants, to include 95 percent of the top 20 ecommerce companies in the world, over 82 percent of the top 50 and over 60 percent of the top 100, and more than 60 category leading solution providers.