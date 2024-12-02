MRC announces FY16 Boards of Directors

The regional boards address emerging risks and questions of MRCs contingency within their respective geographic areas. The Global Board assesses the health of the organization and determines large scale initiatives. Each board member brings unique expertise and qualifications to the MRC to help the organization thrive. MRC Board members represent a broad cross-section of its members. MRCs membership is comprised of senior professionals from key online and multi-channel merchants, solution providers, law enforcement agencies, issuers and credit card brands, all committed to making ecommerce more safe, efficient and profitable.

The complete list with members of the 2015 Global Board of Directors, 2015 Americas Advisory Board and 2015 European Advisory Board can be found here.

