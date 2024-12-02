mPOS SumUp extends to US with new NFC card terminal

SumUp’s payments platform is EMV certified and covers the entire payment spectrum: card terminals, Android and iOS mobile apps, a payment processing platform and risk and anti-fraud solutions. The new EMV contactless card terminal will enable US merchants to make payments via swipe (with electronic and e-wallet payments) via NFC (including ApplePay and AndroidPay) and with EMV chip cards, the new card standard. The new contactless SumUp terminal connects wirelessly to any smartphone or tablet.

Customers will be able to accept all major credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard and American Express, with a per-transaction fee of 2.75 percent.

The company is authorised as a Payment Institution by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) and PCI-DSS certified.

SumUp is now present in 15 countries worldwide, including the UK, Germany and Brazil and strategic partnerships with major US companies are to be announced “soon”.

In recent news, SumUp has launched its mobile payments service in Sweden.