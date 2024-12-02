MPOS partners GHL Systems Berhard to devleop e-payments in Vietnam

The agreement also marked GHL’s first step to enter the Vietnamese market. Through GHL, MPOS will expand its business activities in all other markets in the region, exporting payment technology developed by the Vietnamese people.

This strategic partnership is complemented by ACTIS, a USD 13 billion investment fund in fintech and also the largest shareholder in GHL.

Vietnam’s e-payment market is growing significantly with more than 112 million cards issued by 40 financial institutions. However, there are only some 300,000 devices accepting payment. Therefore, the next strategy of MPOS and GHL is promoting the development of mobile and Internet-based payment methods, including QR-Code and NFC.

MPOS is co-operating with 3,000 business units at more than 7,000 points accepting payment cards. GHL Systems Berhad is a payment service provider in ASEAN, operating in Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia markets.

GHL provides leading payment services and payment solutions including physical, Internet and phone payment solutions. GHL manages more than 160,000 merchants in ASEAN accepting credit card and debit card payments, prepaid payments, electronic wallets, mobile top-ups as and fee-collecting services.