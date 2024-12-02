Mphasis, ToneTag partner for sound-based mobile payments

As part of the agreement, Mphasis will collaborate to build solutions and be an integration partner for ToneTag`s sound-based technology globally. Among the solutions provided via the partnership will be contactless proximity communication, location based services and customer engagement services.

The partnership is aimed at helping the retail experience in the offline establishments of both banking and commerce industries.

Also, Mphasis will be providing omnichannel customer engagement and checkout solutions for physical outlets, dealerships, bank branches and experience stores.