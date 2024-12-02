MPayMe launches ZNAP m-payments platform in Italy

ZNAP is a mobile business platform that combines multi-channel mobile payments with value-added services such as loyalty integration, business intelligence, in-app consumer communication and offer marketing.

ZNAP allows consumers to pay at the point of sale via smartphone by downloading an app that links to their pre-stored credit or debit card and scans merchant QR codes. Transactions are authenticated by entering a PIN, and consumers can redeem coupons and loyalty points stored in their ZNAP wallet.

In September 2013, MPayMe signed a new mobile payments agreement with Oxygen8, a UK-based provider of integrated mobile solutions for businesses.