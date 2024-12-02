Mozido to power HCE mobile payments for Taiwanese banks

Two banks will immediately launch the product and the 12 remaining banks will launch later this year.

The coalition is formed of 27 banks in Taiwan and was built with the goal to start a nationwide mobile payments initiative as Taiwan plans to move its population toward a cashless society.

Mozidos HCE product provides a mobile wallet functionality for the consortium that supports consumers using HCE cloud-based NFC phones. What’s more, Mozido is providing tokenization and de-tokenization services for quick and secure mobile payment transactions for consumers using mobile applications supported by the group.

Latest moves from Mozido include a partnership with MoneyGram to support international remittances for mobile wallet users in Sri Lanka and a multi-year agreement with music streaming service provider Saavn.