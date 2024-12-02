Mozido to integrate MasterCard solutions into its m-payments services

Under the terms of the agreement, Mozido is set to integrate MasterCard payment and security products into Mozido’s global ecosystem of mobile payment, marketing and commerce services accessible from any type of mobile phone.

Under the partnership, Mozido currently supports MasterCard credit, debit and prepaid cards as mobile wallet funding sources. Mozido will integrate and promote the MasterCard integrated products suite as a part of Mozido’s Mobile Transaction EcoSystem Architecture Framework (MoTEAF) so that all Mozido-built mobile payment and commerce solutions will include MasterPass, HomeSend, MoneySend, rePower and MasterCard security and commerce services.

Mozido is working to provide enhanced mobile payment and commerce services, such as international remittance, person-to-person (P2P) payments, and person-to-merchant payments.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In recent news, Mozido has unveiled a two-part round of Series B funding of up to USD 400 million.