Mozido secures USD 185 mln in Series B funding from MasterCard, others

The first USD 185 million has been funded by MasterCard, Wellington Management, H.R.H. Sheikh Nahyan of UAE, and Julian H. Robertson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer at Tiger Management. A total of USD 265 million in capital has been raised by Mozido over the past 12 months.

With nationwide mobile payment and marketing implementations in the Caribbean, Latin America and the US, Mozido is poised to use the strategic investment to further expand its global presence through additional acquisitions in China, India, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In recent news, Mozido has rolled out an initial mobile loyalty pilot program with El Salvador QSR franchise Mister Donut.