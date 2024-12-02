Mozido partners MoneyGram to assist mobile wallet users in Sri Lanka

This partnership is supported by telecom companies within Sri Lanka. Mobile customers of Dialog, Etisalat and Hutch in Sri Lanka registered with eZ Cash, an inter-operable mobile money service, can receive international remittances through their eZ Cash mobile wallet.

Utilizing Mozidos MoTEAF mobile payment technology and MoneyGrams money transfer services provides eZ Cash users with flexibility and convenience.

Mozido provides digital payment and commerce solutions globally and works with virtually wireless carrier and mobile devices, and integrate with ads, offers, and other products from third parties.