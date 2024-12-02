Mozido joins forces with JCCUL for mobile financial services

Mozido’s mobile financial services technology has enabled JCCUL, which represents 42 credit unions serving approximately a third of the nation’s consumers, to launch a stored-value account mobile wallet initiative that delivers banking options to Jamaica’s estimated two million underbanked citizens, and also brings mobile payments and loyalty services to merchants. After a one-year initial phase, the Bank of Jamaica has approved phase two pilot of JCUES, now allowing any Jamaican to sign up, add money, and pay for goods and services without the need for a bank account.

The JCUES mobile wallet is set to enable consumers not only to pay for goods and services, but also to gain access to traditional transactions, such as bill and loan payments, remittances, deposits and withdrawals. The JCUES mobile wallet relies on Mozido’s MoTEAF technology.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In recent news, Mozido has entered a partnership with SecureNet Payment Systems, a provider of payment processing technology, to offer enhanced payment options in Mozido’s white-labeled mobile apps for clients.