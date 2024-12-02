Mozido expands to Africa with Zimbabwe mobile financial services offering

By acquiring a majority of NettCash, a Zimbabwe mobile wallet company, Mozido has further established its foothold in Africa. The NettCash pre-paid electricity solution is being extended by integrating Mozido’s Mobile Transaction Platform services, including mobile bill pay, stored value account and person-to-person (P2P) payment services, to launch in Zimbabwe a mobile wallet that includes prepaid utility services.

Following the company’s debut service in Zimbabwe, Mozido is currently adding additional financial services to its NettCash mobile solutions. In the coming months, Mozido will expand mobile bill pay to other service and utility providers, and add inbound remittance transactions, and person-to-person payments.

Mozido’s mobile payments platform includes mobile financial services, loyalty programs, and mobile offers for business and retail. Through its white-label, cloud-based platform MoTEAF, Mozido serves people around the world who choose to manage their money using their mobile phone rather than relying on traditional financial institutions.