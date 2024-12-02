Mozido enters partnership with SecureNet

SecureNet, which allows merchants to accept payments in-store, online and via mobile devices, is set to power the payment processing through Mozido-built mobile apps.

SecureNet enables its partners to integrate point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments technology into any platform or network through a single API connection and resell a multi-channel payment solution to any size merchant, across all industries.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In recent news, Mozido has acquired StickyStreet, a platform for creating, distributing and managing customer loyalty solutions for brands such as Toys-R-Us, Harley Davidson and Best Western.