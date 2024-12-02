Mozido brings NFC mobile wallet services to Indonesia

Under the partnership, Mozido powers Telkomsel’s NFC-based TWallet application for its approximately 140 million subscribers, enabling them to tap and pay with their mobile device at selected merchant locations. Moreover, Mozido provides Telkomsel’s merchants with a mobile coupon management system that provides retailers the ability to send their own branded coupons directly to targeted TWallet consumers.

Participating merchants include McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Baskin Robbins, 7 Eleven, Cinema XXI, GraPARI, Alfamart and Indomaret.

Previously, the mobile money services for the TWallet, which provide consumers with account balance, bill payment, airtime top-up, person-to-person transfers, and transaction history was a USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) service. Now, with Mozido’s NFC mobile payments wallet, accountholders are able to use the services from their mobile wallet application.

Mozido works in partnership with Finnet Indonesia to connect users with Indonesia’s banks nationwide.