Mozido acquires StickyStreet

Prior to acquiring StickyStreet, Mozido had partnered with the company to deliver mobile consumer loyalty programs.

Mozido is set to use StickyStreet loyalty solutions to add value to Mozido’a mobile services for shopping and payment in retail stores, tailored marketing offers, international remittance, bill pay and mobile top-up especially for self-banked individuals.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In December 2013, Mozido has begun piloting a person-to-person (P2P) proximity payment service using mobile phones.