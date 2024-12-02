Mozido acquires PayEase to expand into China

Mozido also gains access to a cross-border payment gateway that makes mobile payments processing possible for foreign merchants looking to expand business into China. PayEase can process 99.99% of debit and credit cards in China via its direct connections with 23 banks and connections to China Union Pay, VISA, MasterCard, and JCB.

PayEase is one of 22 Chinese-licensed payment processing companies and provides payment services including nationwide in-app mobile payment solutions, nationwide online payment solutions, Internet banking, call centers and mobile point of sale (POS) terminals. PayEase allows foreign merchants to do business in China by processing CNY transactions, converting them to the merchants’ home currency, and remitting it to the merchants’ domicile countries.

PayEase customers include Amazon, Apple, iTunes, Burberry, H&M and Softworld, among others in the media, travel, TV shopping, ecommerce, insurance, mobile carrier and online gaming space.