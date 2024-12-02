MOVO secures payment patents

In addition, the company announced the allowance of a Canadian counterpart expected to issue as Canadian Patent No. 2,934,603 in the short term.

Introducing real time payment card technology to the traditional payments industry, MOVO’s HYPERBIN enables the issuance of payment cards. MOVO can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, such as, business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-consumer.

MOVO can be used for ecommerce or in-store using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or a physical card. Using proprietary interoperability technology, users can load RTPC with fiat or cryptocurrency onto the MOVO platform for purchases or bank to bank-electronic funds transfers.