Movius unveils split billing functionality, partners Samsung

The company also demonstrated the solution as a new partner of Samsung – where it was shown operating on a Samsung KNOX workspace.

The overall Movius BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) solution sits on its CAFÉ (Communications Applications Framework Engine) and provides users with multiple identities for their device via an app called myIdentities, which contains the split billing functionality for both voice and data. The CAFÉ platform is already deployed in parts of North and South America, Australia, Europe and Asia with users expecting to top 25 million by 2016 and operators reporting ARPU increases of up to 20%.

The Movius BYOD development is available via its client/server-based solution called myIDs Secure. The “myIDs Consumer” solution provides an anonymous and/or temporary number for consumers wanting an additional line for social networking, roaming, dating services or classifieds, while “myIDs Business” solution helps enterprises by expanding all aspects of their desk phones (voice, voicemail, call log, contact list, etc.) to their mobile devices.

At Samsung’s booth at Mobile World Congress 2015, where Movius was welcomed into Samsung’s Enterprise Alliance as an official Silver Partner, the company were showing myIDs Secure as an app within the Samsung KNOX Workspace – Samsung’s on-device mobile security solution.