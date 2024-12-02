Moven Enterprise partners with Yandex.Money

Yandex.Money will leverage Moven Enterprise’s open APIs to embed new features and functionality into its mobile app, pushing new product offers that extend beyond the company’s flagship mobile wallet. The partnership will give Yandex.Money’s mobile wallet offering a boost by giving its 46 million mobile wallet customers access to real-time personalised financial management tools.

Moven Enterprise takes a software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach by allowing banks and financial services companies to white-label its financial management technology. Moven Enterprise offers tools to help banks engage with their existing customers, acquire new customers, and drive revenue through their mobile channel.

Last month, the company announced it will bring its digital banking platform to banks in Latin America, APAC, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.