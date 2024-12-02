Moven, Almoayed Technologies partner for digital banking in MENA

As part of the collaboration, Almoayed Technologies will make Moven’s banking technology available to banks across the MENA region, helping them to launch new digital banking services.

In December 2018, Almoayed Technologies was confirmed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as the nation’s first AISP/PISP. The company is currently working with Bahrain’s banks to support their creation of open banking action plans by the regulatory deadline of 30 January, and to ensure a secure implementation of open banking ahead of the final compliance deadline of 30 June, 2019.

In addition, Almoayed Technologies has localised Moven’s platform in line with regulation and the requirements of banks in the region.

By offering a common digital banking infrastructure to all banks, starting with Bahrain, Almoayed Technologies aims to enable banks to develop connected digital open banking payment and information services.